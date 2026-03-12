National Assembly Is Redundant..Senator Ndume

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has said that the National Assembly’s core function of oversight is dead.

Ndume stated this in an interview with an online TV station, Dan’Uwa Rano TV.

The senator, who has been very critical of the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, frowned at the National Assembly’s automatic approval of some of the policies of the current administration.

Analysts as well as critics have described the assembly’s new posture as that of a “rubber stamp”.

Answering questions during the interview, Ndume said, “There is no oversight at the National Assembly anymore. We are doing nothing. The way the National Assembly is functioning amounts to nothing. I don’t know which is better between its existence and nonexistence. I am one of them.”

When asked whether the National Assembly is Nigeria’s major obstacle, he said the legislators are not the problem of Nigeria.

He said, “Allah says He does not change the condition of a people until they change what is within them; meaning if the society is righteous, their leaders tend to be righteous.”