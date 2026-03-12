Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s N1bn Suit Against ICPC Till March 25

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and four others until March 25 for hearing.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the case to allow parties in the suit to regularise their processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that El-Rufai is demanding N1 billion in damages against ICPC, the Chief Magistrate at the Magistrate’s Court of the FCT, Abuja; the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), named as 1st to 4th respondents, respectively.





When the case was called, Ubong Akpan, who appeared for El-Rufai, informed the court that the matter was fixed for hearing.





However, he said they had just responded to ICPC’s counter affidavit but had yet to respond to the I-G’s.





Abdulsufiano Abubakar, ICPC’s lawyer, and the police counsel, Ezekiel Rimamsomte, confirmed Akpan’s submission.





Justice Abdulmalik consequently adjourned the matter until March 25 for hearing.





The judge ordered that the 2nd respondent (Chief Magistrate) and 4th respondent (AGF), who were not represented in court, be issued and served with hearing notices.





The former governor, in an originating motion on notice marked FHC/ABJ/CS/345/2026, dated and filed Feb. 20 by Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, sought seven reliefs.





He prayed the court to declare that the invasion and search of his residence at House 12, Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja, on Feb. 19 at about 2pm by the ICPC and I-G, amounts to a gross violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights.





He said that it was a violation of the dignity of the human person, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.”

He urged the court to declare that “any evidence obtained pursuant to the aforesaid invalid warrant and unlawful search is inadmissible in any proceedings against the applicant, as it was procured in breach of constitutional safeguards.”

El-Rufai, therefore, sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents and their agents from further relying on, using, or tendering any evidence or items seized during the unlawful search in any investigation, prosecution, or proceedings involving him.





He sought an order directing the 1st and 3rd respondents (ICPC and I-G) to forthwith return all items seized from the applicant’s premises during the unlawful search, together with a detailed inventory thereof.





He also sought an order awarding the sum of N1,000,000,000.00 (one billion naira) as general, exemplary, and aggravated damages, among others.





Responding, in its counter affidavit, the ICPC said it received a petition against El-Rufai, and acting on the petition, it commenced an investigation, leading to the search at his residence.





It argued that its operatives acted under a valid search warrant issued on Feb. 18 and executed on Feb. 19 between 1:37pm and 3:56pm at 12 Mambilla Street, Asokoro, Abuja.





The commission said its officials were accompanied by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, and that the exercise was witnessed by El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza El-Rufai, and his son, Mohammed El-Rufai.





The ICPC, which urged the court to dismiss the suit, listed the items allegedly recovered from the residence.





The police, also in its counter affidavit deposed to by Insp Ewa Anthony, argued that it had the statutory power to detect, arrest, investigate and prosecute offenders.





It argued that the search carried out at El-Rufai’s residence was executed pursuant to a search warrant issued by a competent court of law.





It disagreed with the ex-governor that that search warrant was invalid, insisting that it was a genuine court order.





It said that its officers who carried out the operation complied with all applicable legal procedures in the execution of the search warrant.





According to the police, the applicant is trying to use the honourable court to shield him from the security investigation and prosecution in the court of law.





It, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety.

(NAN)







