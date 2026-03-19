LNSA GM Pays Courtesy Visit To IGP, Seeks Stronger Security Collaboration

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency Prince Dr. Ifalade Ajasa Oyekan FISN today paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, at the Force Quarters in Abuja.

The visit highlighted the critical role of inter-agency collaboration in strengthening internal security and ensuring the protection of lives and property across Nigeria. It also provided a platform for both leaders to deliberate on strategies aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness within their respective agencies.

During the meeting, Prince Oyekan commended the IGP for his remarkable commitment to innovation in policing, particularly his deployment of technology during his tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

He expressed optimism that such progressive initiatives would be replicated at the national level to improve intelligence gathering, response time, and overall policing outcomes.

The General Manager further appealed for the support of the Nigeria Police Force in providing structured training programmes for personnel of the Corps, emphasizing the importance of continuous capacity building in boosting operational efficiency.

In his response, the Inspector-General of Police assured the delegation of his full support, pledging to collaborate with the Agency in strengthening its operational capacity. He reiterated his commitment to promoting synergy among security agencies as a means of enhancing safety and security nationwide.

Present at the courtesy visit were the DIG MAGARET AGEBE OCHALLA - DIG Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG UMAR SHEHU NADADA, mni - DIG Department of Operations, AIG OLABODE ADELEYE - FORCE SECRETARY, Mr. LATEEF AJAO, Director Operations and Monitoring, LNSA amongst others.



