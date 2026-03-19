41-Gun Salute Fired In Windsor to Honour President Tinubu’s State Visit

byCKN NEWS -
0


A 41-round gun salute was fired at exactly 12:00 PM GMT on Thursday in Windsor to mark the State Visit of Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ceremonial salute was delivered from the historic Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company, a British Army Reserve Surveillance and Target Acquisition unit recognized as the oldest regiment in the British Army.

The event forms part of longstanding military and diplomatic traditions observed during state visits, symbolizing respect and honour for visiting heads of state.

President Tinubu, who holds the national honour of GCFR (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic), is on an official visit to the United Kingdom aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both nations.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال