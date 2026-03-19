41-Gun Salute Fired In Windsor to Honour President Tinubu’s State Visit

A 41-round gun salute was fired at exactly 12:00 PM GMT on Thursday in Windsor to mark the State Visit of Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ceremonial salute was delivered from the historic Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company, a British Army Reserve Surveillance and Target Acquisition unit recognized as the oldest regiment in the British Army.

The event forms part of longstanding military and diplomatic traditions observed during state visits, symbolizing respect and honour for visiting heads of state.

President Tinubu, who holds the national honour of GCFR (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic), is on an official visit to the United Kingdom aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both nations.



