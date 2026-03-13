Judge Threatens To Issue Warrant Of Arrest On Sowore

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to revoke the bail granted to politician and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Umar is presiding over Sowore’s ongoing trial on charges bordering on cybercrime.

The judge also said he would issue an arrest warrant for Sowore’s forceful production in court if he fails to attend the next hearing.

The judge’s position followed observations and applications made by the prosecuting lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, who noted that Sowore chose not to attend court despite evidence that he was served with a hearing notice through his team of lawyers.

Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for making claims against President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as an alleged criminal in a post he made on his X and Facebook accounts.