Actor Arukwe Addresses Rumours Of Destroying Fellow Actress Bambam’s Marriage

byCKN NEWS -
0


Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has addressed the controversy surrounding his on-screen role with actress and reality star Bambam, following rumours that the two were romantically involved.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Igbo, Arukwe explained that the movie they featured in together was the first time he had ever met Bambam.

“Before I touched her, I asked her if there was any way I could touch her that her husband wouldn’t like or that might cause problems at home,” he said.

According to the actor, he made the request out of respect for Bambam’s marriage and to ensure that nothing done during filming would create issues in her home.

However, after the movie was released, speculations began circulating online claiming that both actors were dating and had slept together.

“That movie was the first time I had ever met her. But people started saying we slept together and were dating, which was completely false,” Arukwe added.

He stressed that the rumours are untrue and noted that the controversy has been generating conversations online, particularly because Bambam is married. 

Arukwe maintained that their relationship was strictly professional and limited to their roles in the film.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال