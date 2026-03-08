IWD: Akpabio Celebrates Nigerian Women ,Hail Their Resilience , Sacrifices





President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated women, particularly Nigerian women, on the occasion of this year's International Women's Day (IWD).

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President praised Nigerian women for the sacrifices they make for families and in building the society.

Akpabio said he is a practical example of the beneficiary of the wonders of women, declaring that mothers are the best gift God has given man.

"Today, I join the globe to celebrate our mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, colleagues, and friends who wake up each day and work to make the world a better place. Your relentless efforts can never go unnoticed.

"I am the biggest beneficiary of the love, care, compassion and sacrifice of a woman. My mother gave her all to raise me up to become what I am today," Akpabio said.

He said he remained "ever grateful and appreciative of what our women and mothers go through in raising their children, supporting the family and building societies."

Continuing, the Senate President said: "I congratulate the Nigerian Woman on the auspicious occasion of this year's International Women's Day. I respect and cherish your strength, resilience and invaluable contributions to our nation.

"As a legislature and in consonance with the theme of this year's celebration, "Give and Gain", we are committed to pushing for robust investment in our womenfolk in all spheres of life, especially female participation in the economic and political processes of our nation.

"On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and 10th National Assembly, I congratulate all women and wish all our mothers, sisters, daughters and aunties a blessed and peaceful celebration. May your efforts never go in vain".

Hon Eseme Eyiboh mnipr

Special Adviser Media and Publicity Office of the President of the Senate