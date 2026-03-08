IGP Disu Settles For DCP Anthony Okon Placid As New FPRO

Bearing any last minutes hitches CKN NEWS has exclusively learnt that the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has picked Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid as the next Force PRO

He will be replacing ACP Benjamin Hundeyin who was appointed by former IGP Kayode Egbetokun six months ago

Hundeyin will go down as one of the shortest officers to occupy the office

It was also gathered that the IGP has created a new department to handle NEW MEDIA

The Department will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police

CKN News checks revealed that DCP Anthony Okon Placid was born on December 2, 1970, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State .

He hails from Mbiokporo Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Placid was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996 and was commissioned in August 1998.

He has undergone extensive local and international training, including the United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), with certifications in Police and Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, and Civilian Protection.

Academically, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos, and a Bachelor of Laws from the National Open University of Nigeria.

He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (MNI) on December 13, 2025.

His policing career includes roles as Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State and at the Police Staff College, Jos; Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing, Calabar; Bakassi; Uruan; and Gembu, as well as Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Robbery Unit in Kaduna State.

Before his recent appointment, he served as the DCP in charge of Finance and Administration at the Cross River State Police Command, effective Friday, January 9, 2026.

An official announcement to this effect is expected in the next 24 hours from what we gathered

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM has approved the appointment of DCP Anthony Okon Placid, psc(+), mni as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

DCP Placid, psc (+), mni, is a seasoned officer of the Nigeria Police Force with extensive experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training, and international peacekeeping.

Born on 2 December 1970 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he hails from Mbiokporo Nsit, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D) from the University of Jos and studied Law at the National Open University of Nigeria forstudied Bachelor of Laws (LL.😎.

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996, and was commissioned in August 1998.

He has attended several professional and international courses, including United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), with certifications as expert in Police Studies, Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, and Civilian Protection. UNITAR Senior Leadership and Peacebuilding course in Kenya.





DCP Placid has served in various strategic capacities within and outside the country, including Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa State; PPRO, Police Staff College, Jos; Chief of Training, African Union Mission in Sudan; Head of Training and Development, United Nations Mission in Darfur; Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing Calabar, Bakassi, Uruan, and Gembu; Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Robbery Unit, Kaduna State; African Union Election Security Adviser; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Akwa Ibom and Kogi States; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Department, Abia State; and Deputy in charge of Administration and Finance, Zone 3 Headquarters, Yola.

DCP Anthony Placid is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Commonwealth Human Rights Trainer and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Trainer on International Humanitarian Law. He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) on 13 December 2025, prior to his redeployment to Cross River State.

He is happily married with children. His hobbies include listening to good music, playing football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, and engaging with people.

DCP Placid can be reached on 07031179186.





Ag. ACP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

Outgoing Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

8th March, 2026