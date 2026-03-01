Iranian State Media Confirms Ayatollah Khamenei Death Alongside Daughter, Grandchild





Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has been killed in a sweeping joint US–Israeli missile offensive on Tehran, according to Iranian state television.

In an emotional broadcast, a state TV presenter confirmed the death and announced that 40 days of national mourning would be observed across the country.

US President Donald Trump declared the strike a success in a post on Truth Social, writing: “One of the most evil people in history is dead.” He added: “This is not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans.”

US officials said the operation targeted a high-security bunker within the Ayatollah’s palace compound in Tehran. Satellite imagery appears to show extensive damage to the site. Reports from Iranian sources claim Khamenei’s body was recovered from the rubble following a series of precision strikes that began at approximately 9am local time.

Iranian media also reported that Khamenei’s daughter and grandchild were among those killed.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had “eliminated” virtually every senior Iranian defence chief in the coordinated assault. Among those reported dead are Amir Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Defence Minister, and Mohammad Pakpour, a senior Revolutionary Guard commander. Unconfirmed reports suggest as many as 40 high-ranking officials may have been killed.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media dismissed reports of Khamenei’s death as “mental warfare” by foreign enemies. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, initially insisted the Supreme Leader was alive but did not appear for a scheduled televised address.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to “take to the streets en masse” and topple the regime, calling the moment “a historic opportunity.”

President Trump warned that “heavy and pinpoint bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary.”

Retaliatory Iranian drone and missile strikes have reportedly targeted US military bases across the Middle East.