Gen Musa Meets With TY Danjuma, Adamawa, Taraba Governors

Minister of Defence Gen Chris Musa rtd recently met with Governors of Adamawa and Taraba State

Here was his statement after the meeting

"I hosted a crucial security meeting with the Governors of Taraba and Adamawa States, Dr. Agbu Kefas and Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri respectively, as well as elder statesman, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (Rtd), at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to deliberate on the security situation in the North-East.

As Minister of Defence, I consider it my duty to ensure that we respond decisively, strategically, and collaboratively to protect the lives and property of our citizens.

We carefully examined the current security architecture in the region and agreed on the urgent need to strengthen military operations. We also emphasized enhanced intelligence sharing between federal and state authorities, deeper inter-agency coordination, and the deployment of additional security assets to vulnerable and high-risk communities.

The Armed Forces and all security agencies remain resolute in their constitutional responsibility to defend our nation and safeguard its people. We will intensify our efforts, recalibrate our strategies where necessary, and ensure that those who threaten our peace are decisively dealt with in accordance with the law."





This engagement reflects our collective determination to confront emerging threats head-on and to restore lasting peace, security, and stability across the North-East and Nigeria at large.





February 27, 2026.





