Imminent Shakeup : Frank Mba, Others To Retire, Seven AIGs Set For Promotion

A Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Frank Mba, alongside several other senior officers, will be retiring from the Nigeria Police Force, following recent changes in the leadership of the force.

This is just as seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been slated for promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The exit of Mba and other DIGs followed the exit of the former Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the confirmation of Tunji Disu as the new Inspector General of Police.

Sources at the Force Headquarters said the DIGs had been preparing to leave but were waiting for a signal which had yet to come.

“The DIGs are very ready to leave, but they are waiting for signals. Many of them had moved their belongings from their offices in anticipation of their retirement.

“Maybe when the AIG slated for promotion comes, they will leave,” one of the sources told our correspondent.

Another source said seven AIGs are slated to visit the Police Service Commission on Friday for their promotion exams, paving the way for the retirement of Mba and others.

“Seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been slated for promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, which will lead to their retirements.

“The officers are Margreth Ochalla, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Ishiaku Mohammed, Zachariah Fera, Zango Ibrahim, Umar Shehu Nadada, and Muhammed Abdul Sulaiman.

“They are expected to appear before the Police Service Commission in Abuja on Friday for promotion,” the source said.

The PSC’s spokesman, Torty Kalu, did not deny or confirm when contacted.

Mba, one of the DIGs set for retirement, is a trained lawyer. He obtained a law degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

He later earned a Master’s degree in Law with distinction from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

He also attended several international programmes, including the FBI National Academy in Quantico, United States, and leadership courses at Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

During his career, he served as Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force at the Force Headquarters.

He also held operational commands as Area Commander in Ajah and FESTAC in Lagos.