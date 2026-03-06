Four Police Officers Dismissed Over Killing of Seven Traders In Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed four police officers following their alleged involvement in the killing of seven traders in Lagos State .

The disciplinary action comes after investigations into the incident, which sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice from members of the public and civil society groups.

Authorities confirmed that the officers were found culpable after an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the traders’ deaths. Following the findings, the officers were dismissed from the police force in accordance with disciplinary regulations.

Police officials stated that the decision reflects the force’s commitment to accountability and professional conduct among its personnel.

The tragic incident had earlier triggered strong reactions from residents, traders’ associations, and human rights advocates, who demanded a thorough investigation and appropriate sanctions against those responsible.