ICPC To Arraign El-Rufai Tuesday In Kaduna





The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced plans to arraign former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The commission disclosed that the charges, filed on March 18, include alleged conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

In a statement issued on Monday, ICPC spokesperson, John Okor Odey, said El-Rufai will be arraigned alongside Joel Adoga.

He further revealed that a separate case has been instituted against the former governor at a Kaduna State High Court, involving allegations of abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to confer undue advantage.

According to the commission, the date for the state high court arraignment will be communicated in due course.

“Similarly, another charge, number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, against Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule (LEDA), has also been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division,” the statement reads in part.

“The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others. Both charges were filed by the ICPC on the 18th of March, 2026.

“The date of arraignment in the State High Court will be communicated at the appropriate time as determined by the Court.

“The ICPC wishes to inform the public that Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i has been duly served. The ICPC restates its commitment to adhering fully to due process and the rule of law at all times.”

Following his release by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in February, the former Kaduna State governor has remained in the custody of the ICPC.

On March 5, a magistrate court approved a 14-day extension of his remand, prolonging his detention beyond the initial order.

The situation has sparked mounting pressure on the commission, with multiple calls especially from the opposition urging authorities to either formally charge him or grant his release.

In response, El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging both the search carried out at his residence by the ICPC and the legality of the remand order issued on February 19.

The case names several respondents, including the ICPC, the magistrate who authorized the remand, the inspector-general of police, and the attorney-general of the federation.



