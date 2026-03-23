EFCC Grills Suspected Serial Fraudster For Alleged N19.9m Visa Fraud In Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have commenced investigations into the activities of one Osogu Christian Ogbonna, a suspected serial fraudster, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N19, 900, 000. 00 (Nineteen Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) from three of his victims under the pretence of assisting them to process visas.

Three petitioners: Osmond Chukwuebuka Ugwu, Ugwu Chidubem and Amadiani Gilbert Chinedu alleged that they were defrauded by Ogbonna.

Ugwu claimed that he met the suspect in 2018 when he was proposing to travel abroad. The suspect reportedly presented himself as a visa agent, lured him with an offer: a Red-cross sponsored visa to the United States of America at the cost of N1.8million, excluding his flight ticket. Ugwu allegedly paid N4m for the arrangement. Other payments followed and the petitioner said he paid him a total sum of N11.8m.

Another petitioner, Chidubem claimed that the suspect conspired with his friend to defraud him of the sum of N5.9million after assuring him that he will procure genuine documents for him to further pursue his football career abroad.

Chinedu, in his own petition alleged that the suspect defrauded him the sum of N2.2m to procure a work permit and the accompanying visa to enable him to migrate to Australia

Preliminary investigations carried out by the EFCC showed that the suspect, 44year old electrical engineer, was parading himself as a visa processing agent in the business of helping people to migrate abroad easily. It was also discovered that he is not a licensed travel agent.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.