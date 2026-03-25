Four Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating Wike To Dupe Military Officer, Others Of Over N150m

Four men have been arrested by the police for allegedly using the name of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to defraud a military officer of a sum of N150 million.

One Yashim Kajang, of number 3, Martin Elegoma Street, Nigeria Army Post Housing E, Phase1 Kurudu, was arrested on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, for allegedly defrauding one Major General A K Ibrahim (rtd) and many others, of over N150 million supposedly for transaction on a land at Guzape II Cadastral Zone, Abuja.

He allegedly lured the victims into believing that, he worked with the FCT Minister and Director Lands, and dubiously collected over N150 million money to deliver land documents to them in respect of Plot 1985 at Guzape II, measuring three hectares and other plots.

Upon interrogation, the suspect mentioned Stephen Mhambe and Danladi Jatau, both of the Urban and Regional Planning Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA), as well as one Terngu Ipaven, of number two, Chief Palace road, Durumi 2, Abuja as his accomplices.

Yashim Kajang confessed that the trio of Stephen Mhambe, Danladi Jatau and Terngu Ipaven, supplied him with data and information of Lands he used in the fraudulent deal.

The four suspects are currently under investigation.