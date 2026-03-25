Eight Months After Declared Missing: Police Arrest 35 Year Man Over Death Of Cousin , Recovers Body In Shallow Grave

byCKN NEWS -
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Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, have uncovered an eight-month-old Case of a reported missing person with the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect, Chukwudalu Ezeani, 'male‘, in connection with the murder of his cousin, late Chinedu Ezeani ‘m’, aged 52 years.

Preliminary investigations reveal that on 1st August 2025 at about 8:00 pm, the suspect allegedly killed the deceased at his residence in Afube Village, Amichi, and buried the body in a shallow grave within his compound, concealing the crime for about eight months.


The Case, which was initially reported as a missing person incident at Amichi Police Station, was later revisited by detectives following credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of the suspect.


Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to  the crime and led operatives to the burial site within his compound, where the corpse was exhumed.


The remains have been deposited for necessary forensic examination, while the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.


The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring justice and urges members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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