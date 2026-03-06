EFCC Arrests Man For Alleged Naira Abuse On His Birthday In Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Iziga Jude Ikechukwu, (also known as Easy-money) for allegedly abusing Naira notes during his birthday party.

Ikechukwu, 24 year- old palm kernel dealer, was arrested following an actionable intelligence received via a viral video circulating on social media in which he was seen recording himself, while abusing Naira notes in his hotel room, during his birthday celebration. The offence is contrary to Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act of 2007.

The agency said upon receipt of the intelligence, a preliminary investigation was conducted and the identity and address of the suspect were identified and he was arrested on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at his residence located around timber market in Enugu-Ezike, Enugu State.

Upon arrest, the sum of N81, 700. 00 (Eighty-one Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira) suspected to be part of the money he was mutilating, was recovered.

The agency mentioned that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.