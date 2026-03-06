Anambra State Recovers 10 New Oil Wells From Delta State

The Anambra State Government said it has recovered about 10 oil wells around the Anambra River Basin, belonging to the state, but were initially assigned to Delta State.

The Managing Director of the Anambra State Solid Mineral Development Company and Chairman of Anambra State Petroleum Energy Resources Limited, Charles Ofoegbu, disclosed this to journalists in Awka on Thursday.

Anambra was fully approved to the list of Nigeria’s oil-producing states in 2025 with an initial output of 3,000 barrels per day.

Ofoegbu said the oil wells belonging to the state have been the subject of boundary disputes with neighbouring Delta State.

He revealed that once the report of a verification exercise conducted by the Revenue Mobilisation Commission on the oil wells is approved, Anambra State will begin to receive additional revenue from the oil wells located on the Anambra maritime boundary with Delta State.

He said, “The state government is working with foreign investors to set up a modular refinery in Ossamala, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

“This modular refinery will produce petroleum and diesel to serve Anambra State and its neighbouring states, which will generate huge revenue for the state.

“The state government is working tirelessly to recover a substantial number of Anambra oil wells currently claimed by Imo, Delta, Rivers, and Enugu States due to boundary issues, which will, in turn, increase the state’s 13 per cent oil derivation from the Federal Government.

“However, about 10 oil wells located around the Anambra River Basin, belonging to the state but initially seeded to Delta State, have been recovered.”

According to him, an agency is currently opening a kaolin mining site at Ukpor in the Nnewi South Local Government Area, which will also generate significant revenue for the state.

He further said the state government is working towards establishing a processing plant for bentonite at Achalagu, Nteje, while the raw materials are found in Umuchu and Ufuma.

He noted that bentonite, which is used in the oil industry, will also generate additional revenue for the state.

Ofoegbu maintained that the revenue Anambra State earns from the oil sector has contributed immensely to the spectacular performance of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in all sectors, including the construction of Solution Fun City.