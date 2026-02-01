Young Female Artiste Dies From Snake Bite In Abuja ( Video)

A young songstress by name Ifunanya Nwangene has died from snake bite

CKNNews gathered that Ifunanya was on her bed, when something bite her, she checked and saw it was a snake

She hurriedly drove herself to the hospital in Abuja, where she later died from the poison

The Family had to call snake experts . During their checks, two snakes ( cobras) were found in her apartment 

No one could give an explanation on how the snakes made their way into her house 

So many of her friends and fans have taken to social media to pay their tributes 

