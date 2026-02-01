Young Female Artiste Dies From Snake Bite In Abuja ( Video)

A young songstress by name Ifunanya Nwangene has died from snake bite
CKNNews gathered that Ifunanya was on her bed, when something bite her, she checked and saw it was a snake
She hurriedly drove herself to the hospital in Abuja, where she later died from the poison
The Family had to call snake experts . During their checks, two snakes ( cobras) were found in her apartment
No one could give an explanation on how the snakes made their way into her house
So many of her friends and fans have taken to social media to pay their tributes
The snakes