Defecting Governors Remain Leaders Of APC In Their States. .. Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain leaders of the party in their respective states.

Tinubu made the declaration on Saturday at the official reception of Gov. Agbu Kefas into the APC held in Jalingo

Represented by Sen. Kashim Shettima, Vice President, Tinubu announced that Gov. Kefas has assumed the leadership of the party in Taraba by virtue of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC.

He expressed his determination to support the governor and his cabinet in bringing development to Taraba.

He noted that the governor was making efforts to unite the state and harmonise the diversities in the state to attain unity.

The president urged the people of the state to rally behind the governor and support him to succeed.

He expressed satisfaction with the defection of a governor in the North East geopolitical zone, calling on both Adamawa and Bauchi to join the party at the centre.

Earlier, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the APC, commended Kefas for being courageous by decamping to the ruling party.

Yilwatda said that Kefas did not make a mistake by leaving the sinking PDP to the APC.

He described the decision as a big achievement as it would enable the governor to get the economy of the state and the youth and women of the state to be productive.

According to him, the state will now be a part and parcel of the winning party in 2027.

He assured all the members of the APC, both old and new, of equal opportunities in the activities of the party, advising the governor to stand for everybody as one.

He further advised the governor to unite the party and not discriminate.

In his remarks, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, congratulated the people of Taraba and the governor, saying the defection would benefit the state more in terms of development and enhancement of infrastructure, including the strengthening of security.

Represented by Sen. Barau Jibril, Deputy Senate President, Akpabio said that the decision of the governor to defect to APC would enable the state to enjoy equal opportunities in all spheres of governance at the national level.‎





‎Gov. Kefas said that the event was to shape the future of Taraba, encouraging all in attendance and everybody not to dwell on the past but focus on the future.





He said the move was for the people of Taraba, not for his personal interests.





“The move is to bring jobs for the jobless and business for entrepreneurs. To serve the state and be committed to the people and show results and fulfilment through discipline and patriotism,” he said.





‎The governor thanked APC for the opportunity and handed him the broom to sweep away division, poverty, tribalism and insecurity.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kefas won under PDP in the 2023 governorship election.





He decamped to APC in 2025 and secured his membership registration card.

NAN







