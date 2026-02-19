Winners Chapel Pastor Sentenced To Death For The Murder Of Final Year UniUyo Student

A pastor by the name has been sentenced to death by an Uyo High Court over the murder of a final year engineering student of University of Uyo

Gabriel Bassey Edward was murdered in December 2020 by Pastor Prince Emmanuel of Winners Chapel Atakpa Ifa Ikot Ubo Etoi in Ikot Okpon, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

This was a post by one of the counsel to the deceased Barr Effiong Inibehe

JUSTICE AT LAST FOR GABRIEL BASSEY EDWARD AS SELF-PROCLAIMED PASTOR IS SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR MURDER

I have just received a cheering news from the family of my late Facebook friend, Gabriel Bassey Edward, who was gruesomely murdered in December 2020 by his tenant, a self-proclaimed pastor of Winners Chapel, Atakpa Ifa Ikot Ubo Etoi in Ikot Okpon, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Gabriel (pictured in brown suits) a final year Engineering student of the University of Uyo, was killed in his home in a very painful way.

Five years after, the High Court of Akwa Ibom State presided over by Hon. Justice Gabriel Nkanang, has today, 19th February, 2026, found the fake pastor, Prince Emmanuel, guilty of murdering Gabriel, and accordingly sentenced him to death.

For those who may not know, Gabriel was a brilliant and an outspoken young man who constantly spoke truth to power on Facebook.

I recall when I visited his home and saw bloodstains on the floor and on plastic chairs in the hall rented by the so-called pastor for his Church parish.





It was traumatizing.

When we went with the police for the police to search the residential home of ‘Pastor’ Prince Emmanuel, we found properties belonging to Gabriel.

Neighbours gave evidence that they heard screams from the house. They confirmed seeing the fake pastor coming outside to fetch water with buckets stained with blood.

When they tried to find out what was going on, he claimed the screams was because he was praying.

Prince Emmanuel (the young man pictured in native dress handcuffed and black suits) was the last person seen with Gabriel.

Gabriel was a peaceful young man whose only crime was that he rented a part of his home to Prince Emmanuel for him to use as a Church parish.

Today, justice has been served.

I thank the Learned Judge for following the law, the facts and the evidence, and for dispensing justice without fear or favour.

Let me use this opportunity to specially appreciate the prosecutor, Ms. Iniobong Essang, Esq., (pictured in one if the attached photos with the father and brother of Gabriel) of the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Justice for her diligence and painstaking effort in the prosecution of this case.

As the lawyer to the deceased family, I am using this opportunity to admonish Churches to do thorough screening of those they intend to ordain as ministers.

To the father of Gabriel, Emana Edward, and his brother, Emmanuel Bassey Edward, your courage in seeking justice is commendable .

Continue to rest in peace, Gabriel.o