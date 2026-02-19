FAAN MD Reaffirms Commitment To Nationwide Cashless Payment Policy

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has firmly reiterated the Authority’s resolve to fully implement a cashless payment system across all airport payment points nationwide, effective February 28, 2026.

The reaffirmation came during a visit by executives and members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), who sought clarification on the decision to discontinue cash transactions at airports. The engagement provided an opportunity for robust dialogue, reflecting FAAN’s open-door policy and commitment to inclusive stakeholder consultation.

In her address, the MD/CE emphasised that the transition to a cashless system is not only in line with global best practices in aviation management but also consistent with Federal Government directives aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

She referenced a Treasury Circular dated November 24, 2025, issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and signed by the Accountant General, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, mandating the cessation of cash transactions in all government dealings. The directive followed approval by the Federal Executive Council for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to discontinue physical cash collections and payments as part of broader public finance reforms.

According to the MD/CE, “There is no going back on this decision.” She stressed that the cashless initiative aligns FAAN with national financial management reforms while positioning Nigeria’s airports for greater operational integrity, improved service delivery, and stronger revenue assurance.

Importantly, Mrs. Kuku noted that the reform also forms part of FAAN’s broader strategic agenda to deepen stakeholder engagement by fostering transparency, building trust, and ensuring that partners, unions, concessionaires, and service providers are carried along in key operational decisions. By proactively engaging NUATE and other critical stakeholders, FAAN continues to demonstrate that institutional reforms and stakeholder collaboration must go hand in hand.

Beyond compliance with government policy, the MD/CE highlighted the enormous benefits of a cashless system to the aviation ecosystem, including reduction in leakages, improved transaction traceability, faster service delivery, and enhanced public confidence in airport operations.

Addressing concerns raised about the use of Paystack as a third-party platform, she clarified that Paystack merely serves as a payment gateway for processing transactions. She assured stakeholders that no revenue is paid into any Paystack account, as all payments are made directly from Point of Sale (POS) terminals into designated Federal Government accounts.

The NUATE delegation was comprehensively briefed on the processes and strategies put in place to ensure a seamless transition by the February 28, 2026 deadline. At the end of the engagement, the Union members expressed satisfaction with the explanations provided and acknowledged that the implementation framework is both tenable and practical.

The move marks another significant milestone in FAAN’s ongoing reform agenda, reinforcing its commitment to modernising airport operations, strengthening institutional accountability, and promoting constructive engagement with stakeholders across the aviation value chain.