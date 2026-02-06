Why Not Keep A Low Profile When Your Money Is Not Legit By Charles Ogbu

One thing I can never understand is why people who made money through criminal source are always at the forefront of showing off.

If they are not at every event throwing wads of naira notes around, they are all over social media displaying ill-gotten possession or driving in convoy or taking chieftaincy titles bought from corrupt traditional rulers amidst a touch of performative philanthropy here and there.

And they are always seeking validation by going to visit and take pictures with public figures.

Think of Hushpuppi, think of Invictus, think of this latest “Dubai Prince”.





The same lifestyle of lousiness. The “Dubai Princess” even took pictures with the I.G of police, a sitting governor and wife of the ex-president.

I keep wondering, since you know your money no dey legit, why not keep a low-profile and not draw unnecessary attention to yourself?? And I have also noticed this with yahoo boys.

They know they are into fraud but they will still dress in a very obvious way with thick hooded sweatshirt under a very hot sun, and saggy jean to match with tattoo and one or two Oshiomole-type of runs babes in oversized male apparels.

You really don’t need to be a detective to point out yahoo boys on the road.

Money is meant to be invested to create wealth, not flaunted for the fun of it and this is why i hold the view that no one who makes money LEGITIMATELY will be all over the place desperately trying to prove that they have money.

No one! Forget the excuse of ‘they are in showbiz’. Many of the so-called naija showbiz people are nothing but money-laundering fronts for corrupt politicians and drug barons.

But we are really not ready for that conversation.

By Charles Ogbu