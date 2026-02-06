FOU Zone ‘A’ Customs Controller Mourns Fallen Officer Shot In Ogun State, Display Recovered Items

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone 'A', has announced with deep regret the loss of an officer, Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC I) Mustapha Akiyode who was shot in the line of duty by suspected smugglers in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 February 2026, in an ambush along the Ilara–Ijoun axis in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Comptroller of the Unit, Gambo Aliyu, described the incident as a painful reminder of the risks associated with border enforcement duties during his maiden press briefing, held on the same day at the Unit's headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

At the briefing, Comptroller Aliyu unveiled a renewed intelligence-driven anti-smuggling strategy that has yielded significant operational successes, including major drug seizures, valued prohibited interceptions, and strengthened enforcement outcomes across its area of responsibility.

According to him, the new strategy resulted in the interception of 144 smuggling attempts, involving various prohibited and uncustomed goods. These include 6,954 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 77 bags of foreign sugar, 21 units of used vehicles, 3,362 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 20,700 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 915 bales of used clothing, 581 used refrigerator compressors, which constitute hazardous waste under Nigerian law and international conventions, and a 20-foot container of stone-coated aluminium roofing sheets.

“Upon assumption of duty a few weeks ago, I made a clear commitment that we will confront smuggling syndicates with renewed vigour, professional discipline, and complete respect for the rule of law and human dignity”, the Comptroller said.

In a significant breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Comptroller Aliyu disclosed that officers of the Unit intercepted 3,029 parcels of a synthetic strain of cannabis indica, weighing 1,431 kilograms, significantly disrupting drug supply chains within the Command’s operational corridor.

He warned that drug trafficking fuels banditry, terrorism, and other societal vices, urging perpetrators to desist or face the full consequences of the law.

“Drug trafficking fuels threats by providing chemical catalysts such as methamphetamine and others that embolden perpetrators, erode morale and destabilise the nation. I urge perpetrators of this illicit trade to be patriotic enough to change their ways and embrace legitimate trade or face the consequences of their actions, as our determination is resolute", he warned.

Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures, which have a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦3,319,893,255.00.

In line with inter-agency collaboration, the seized cannabis was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution, with the Agency commending Customs for its diligence and assuring that the drugs would be disposed of in accordance with the law.