UK Based Nigerian Player Declared Brain Dead After Accident

A Nigerian living in the UK, Saburi Olayinka Adeniji was playing for a non-league side Suffolk-based club, Kings Park Rangers FC.

He sustained a catastrophic brain injury in mid-January. He was admitted to Queen’s Hospital and was put into intensive care.

His condition was critical and he was declared to be imminently dying. He was medically classified as brain-dead.

The hospital compassionately allowed a short window of time to enable Saburi’s family to travel to the UK so they may be with him before he passes naturally on life support or life support is withdrawn.

He had his wife and four-year-old girl in Nigeria.

The club did well by opening a GoFundMe account, stopping gate fees, and organizing a fundraising event to be able to fund their trip to the UK. Over 16, 000 pounds were donated.

Unfortunately, he died before his wife and child arrived in the UK