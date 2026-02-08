Amasiri Community Calls On FG , Intl Community Intervention In Alleged Brutality Against It's People In Ebonyi

To the Federal Government of Nigeria and International Human Rights Organizations

We are writing to formally request urgent intervention regarding the humanitarian crisis in Amasiri, Ebonyi State.

We seek clarification and accountability from the Ebonyi State Government on the following matters:

*1. Administrative Exclusion:*

The Governor of Ebonyi State has reportedly removed Amasiri from the official state map. We request an explanation for this unprecedented action and its legal basis.

*2. Excessive Military Deployment:*

A substantial military force has been deployed to our community, resulting in:

a- Attacks on unarmed civilians

b- Targeted shootings of defenseless citizens

c- Destruction of ancestral and cultural heritage sites

d- Looting of historical artifacts and antiques

e- Burning of traditional buildings and structures

*3. Forced Displacement Directive:*

The state government has publicly instructed the people of Amasiri to conduct a referendum to join another state if they find the current treatment unacceptable. This directive raises serious constitutional and human rights concerns.

These actions appear to be systematic and coordinated, carried out under the authority of the state government. The destruction of cultural heritage, displacement of civilians, and use of military force against unarmed citizens constitute grave violations of human rights and Nigerian law.

*We urgently request:*

1. Immediate intervention by the Federal Government of Nigeria

2. Investigation by national and international human rights organizations

3. Cessation of all military operations and demolitions in Amasiri

4. Protection for civilians and preservation of cultural heritage sites

5. Accountability for those responsible for these violations

The people of Amasiri are Nigerian citizens entitled to the full protection of the Constitution and the rule of law. We call upon the Presidency, the National Assembly, and all relevant government officials to intervene immediately to halt these actions and ensure the safety and rights of our community.





This situation requires urgent attention and decisive action to prevent further harm and loss of life.





Respectfully submitted on behalf of the Amasiri Community.