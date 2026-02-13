They've Denied Me Visa To Ride Bicycle To US ..Adventourist

A Nigerian adventourist has lamented being denied a Visa in his quest to ride a bicycle from Lagos to USA

This was his post

"I returned to Nigeria a month ago, first to properly treat my health and also to process my Schengen and USA visas before we begin Phase Two of this adventure. It's exactly 33 days since I attended my Schengen Visa interview in Lagos. I received my passport back from the Spanish Consulate and my visa was denied. The reason: my journey was seen as risky and the conditions of stay not reliable





To the Spanish authorities, I respectfully ask for understanding. My journey is public, traceable and verifiable across countries and borders.





Now, I prepare for a fresh application and I pray the second attempt finds Favour. If you can support with recommendation letters, references, institutional backing, government, private or personal. I humbly welcome it' -





Emmi (Nigeria to USA on bicycle)