Breaking: INEC Release Date For 2027 Presidential, Other Elections





INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the disclosure during a news conference in Abuja on Friday.





He stated that the announcement was in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which require the Commission to publish a Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the polls.





According to him, the elections will cover the offices of President and Vice President; Governors and Deputy Governors — except in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states — as well as members of the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly.





“In exercise of the powers conferred on the Commission by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2022, and all other enabling provisions, the Commission hereby sets in motion the electoral process for the 2027 General Elections,” he said.





Amupitan added that a comprehensive timetable and schedule of activities have been uploaded to INEC’s official website and circulated to political parties and other stakeholders.





He noted that the early announcement underscores the Commission’s commitment to conducting a transparent, credible and law-abiding electoral process.

