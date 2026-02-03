Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Joins Spanish Giants Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid have announced the signing of Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, on a permanent transfer from Atalanta.

“Atlético de Madrid and Atalanta have agreed on the transfer of Ademola Lookman, who has signed for us until 30 June 2030,” the Spanish La Liga club announced on its website.

“A versatile and dynamic right-footed player at 28 years of age, he is capable of playing both as a second striker and as a winger on either flank – either cutting inside or staying on his natural side – where he makes the most of his pace and dribbling ability.

“Our new signing passed his medical at the Vithas-Invictum High-Performance Sports Medicine Centre at Arturo Soria University Hospital in Madrid, before heading to the club offices at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

“There, he was greeted by our Chief Executive Officer, Miguel Ángel Gil, with whom he signed his contract with our club. Welcome, Lookman.”

The 28-year-old played for Fulham and Leicester before joining Atalanta in 2022. He also previously played for RB Leipzig and Everton.