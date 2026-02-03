Derogatory Comments: Akwa Ibom Governor Accepts Pastor Yinka Yusuf's Apologies

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has appealed to citizens of the state to accept the apology tendered by the lead pastor of Household of Love Churches, Rev Yinka Yusuf, following his reported unguarded utterances and inflammatory comments against the state and its people.

Speaking at the February edition of the Government House Covenant Service held at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the Governor said since Rev Yinka has apologized, Akwa Ibom people should accept it and put the entire incident behind them.

He noted that Akwa Ibom people are very hospitable and accommodating, hence should accommodate Rev Yinka, and not hold his unfair utterances against him.

"As a State, we have put this behind us. We have accepted the apologies. And, we were even more blessed by the Founder and General Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, who was here in the State at the same time for a five-day crusade of his Church."

Governor Eno also appreciated the security agencies for their diligence, timely intelligence gathering and prompt intervention in the matter.

He disclosed that he has directed the State Attorney- General to halt the preparation of legal proceedings against Rev. Yusuf.

"The youth had already picked up his abusive tape, and were ready to do terrible things against him if not for the timely intervention of the security agencies who urged him to postpone for one week to allow them engage the youths before his event. But he did not understand the reason for that advice and read meaning to it..

"We, as a government, have always prayed against anything evil happening to any of our guests. We are very hospitable and accommodating people. We always ensure our dignitaries come in peace and leave in peace," he said.

The Governor equally announced the commemoration of the 2nd Anniversary of the Golden Initiative For All ( GIFA), which is to hold on February 20, 2026 at Ibom Hall in Uyo.

"Incidentally, the date falls on the birthday of my beloved wife who had gone to be with the Lord. So, we will be celebrating her posthumous birthday on that date as well. Let everyone kindly join us for the events," he said.

Preaching on the theme: "But the Lord stands beside like a great warrior," drawn from Jeremiah 20:11, the Lead Pastor of Honeystreams Church, Pastor (Dr.) Akomaye Ugar, said every power needs God to function.

He admonished Christians to experience the power of God in their lives and situations, and always call on God by faith; fill their spirits with the word of God; and keep their covenant with God.

The Service which featured sessions of inspirational praises, worship, choir ministrations, and prayers, also had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Obareki; the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong; the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; members of the State Executive Council; political stalwarts; captains of industry; members of the clergy; other government officials; and christians across the State.