Sons Of Two Late Kano Lawmakers Win House Of Assembly By-elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the by-elections conducted on Saturday to fill the vacant seats for Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The seats became vacant following the sudden deaths of the lawmakers representing Ungogo Constituency, Aminu Sa’ad, and Kano Municipal Constituency, Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who passed away on the same day.

In the by-elections, the sons of the deceased lawmakers — Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad (Ungogo) and Aliyu Nabil Daneji (Kano Municipal) — secured landslide victories over their opponents.

Ungogo Constituency Result

Announcing the result in Ungogo Local Government Area, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ali Tijjani Abdullahi, declared the APC candidate, Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad, winner after polling 8,975 votes.

His closest rival, Shua’ibu Hashimu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), garnered 54 votes.

“Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Prof. Abdullahi stated.

Kano Municipal Constituency Result

Similarly, in Kano Municipal, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Tajo Siraj, declared Aliyu Nabil Daneji of the APC as the winner.

Daneji secured 7,484 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Shehu Ishaq Abdullahi of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who polled 105 votes.

In 2023, it was ‘glitch’, we don’t know the word we'll hear in 2027

“Aliyu Nabil Daneji of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Prof. Siraj said.

The by-elections were conducted to restore representation in the Kano State House of Assembly following the unexpected demise of the former legislators.







