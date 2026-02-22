Ogun State Govt Again Disassociates Itself From Rumours On Awujale Selection





OGUN STATE GOVERNMENT DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM RUMOURS ON THE SELECTION OF THE AWUJALE OF IJEBULAND





The attention of Ogun State Government has been drawn to rumours circulating in certain quarters alleging that the Ifa oracle has chosen Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye as the next Awujale of Ijebuland and that the State Government has endorsed or supported this purported outcome.





The Government wishes to categorically state that it is not involved in, nor has it endorsed, any such claim. The process for the selection and installation of the next Awujale of Ijebuland is guided strictly by the applicable laws, established procedures, and recognised traditional customs.





Any suggestion that the Government has adopted or approved a candidate through an oracle or any informal process is false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the public.





Furthermore, the Ogun State Government wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that the process for filling the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland has presently been halted. This decision was taken in view of the various complaints and petitions received concerning the selection procedure.





The temporary suspension is to allow for due review and to ensure that the process remains transparent, lawful, and acceptable to all concerned parties.





The Government remains committed to maintaining peace, order, and respect for due process and traditional institutions across the State.





Members of the public are therefore advised to rely only on official communications from the Government and to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing tension or misunderstanding.





Honourable Commissioner

Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

Ogun State

