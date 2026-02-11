Son Conspires With Kidnappers To Abduct Father In Adamawa

Police in Adamawa State have arrested three suspects, including a son who allegedly conspired with hoodlums to kidnap his father in Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the arrest followed intelligence-led operations carried out in collaboration with local security groups.

Nguroje said the suspects were arrested after a report was filed on the abduction of Alhaji Ahmadu in Malabu town on January 30, 2026.

According to him, the operation led to the arrest of Lawali Haruna (45), Yahaya Ibrahim (25) and Da’u Alhaji Ahmadu (28), all residents of Jera village in Fufore LGA.

“More disturbing is the fact that one of the suspects is the biological son of the victim,” he said, adding that all three suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime.

He said efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victim unharmed and apprehend other members of the kidnapping syndicate, while investigations continue.











