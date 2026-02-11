I Am Alive ..Veteran Actor Pete Edochie Debunks Death Rumours

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has denied rumours of his death for the umpteenth time, calling out the recurring hoax.

This latest claim follows a pattern of similar false stories dating back to 2012, with fabricated tales of him dying abroad or in accidents.

The 78-year-old actor, popularly known as Ebubedike, remains active and celebrated, with awards like Member of the Order of the Niger, MON, and AMVCA Industry Merit Award.

Pete Edochie expressed frustration, saying he’s been “killed” seven times, with hoaxes spreading false claims about his death. He’ll turn 79 on March 7, crediting his family’s longevity for his own vitality.

Debunking the death rumours in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, yesterday, Edochie said: “I’m alive and will die when my maker calls me home.

“I have been killed about seven times. There was a time they said I travelled abroad and died there. At other times, they said that the plane I boarded from Enugu to Ethiopia suddenly crashed and I didn’t survive.

“There was also a day my wife woke up to prepare for church service, when her telephone rang and the caller said he heard that I passed away this morning. Last year, somebody from Ghana alleged that Pete Edochie was already in the grave.

“However, there was something late Nnamdi Azikwe taught me when I interviewed him. He said that anybody who’s wishing you death will die before you.

“All those people that wished Zik death died before him. That was what I learnt from Zik. On March 7, I will be 79. My father died at 96, so we have longevity in my family.”



