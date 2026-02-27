Soldiers Storm Dreaded Mother Valley Camp Of IPOB , Arrest Two

Troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) South East (SE) Operation UDO KA (OPUK), comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on 26 February 2026 launched a daring final foot assault into the notorious Mother Valley, Nkwere, Anambra State, a long-standing enclave of IPOB/ESN elements. Advancing relentlessly for over three hours through difficult and restricted terrain, the combined troops demonstrated exceptional courage, discipline, and professionalism to penetrate and dominate the valley despite fierce resistance.

During the intense engagement, the criminals employed locally made hand-held IEDs and heavy gunfire in a desperate attempt to halt the advance. Undeterred, troops decisively overwhelmed the hostile elements, neutralizing one IPOB member while several others fled with gunshot wounds, effectively shattering their defensive positions and operational cohesion.

A significant cache of weapons and logistics was recovered, including two pump-action guns, one locally fabricated gun, one tear gas gun, seven gas cylinders, an electric kettle, and flags linked to extremist propaganda. Troops also destroyed all life-support structures at the terrorists’ Supreme Headquarters in the valley, including solar panels and a Mikano generator, dealing a critical blow to their operational sustainability.

In a related operation, two suspected IPOB members were arrested by an ambush team, one while attempting to emplace an IED and the other identified as a spy monitoring troop movements. Additionally, one KIA saloon car and one black Toyota Sequoia jeep were recovered from a terrorist car park within the valley. The suspects are currently in custody for profiling and further investigation, while troops continue aggressive clearance operations to deny the criminals any freedom of action.

This decisive operation sends a clear and unmistakable warning to all criminal elements: there will be no hiding place, no sanctuary and no escape. The Nigerian Army remains resolute, relentless and fully committed to dismantling all terrorist networks across the South East and the entire nation. Law-abiding citizens are assured of sustained security presence and protection, while criminals should expect swift, overwhelming and lawful force wherever they attempt to threaten peace and stability.