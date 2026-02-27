Popular Native Doctor, “Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki,” Bags 11 Months Imprisonment





Chidozie Nwangwu, the high-profile traditionalist popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has pleaded guilty to charges brought against him by the Anambra State Government.





The social media–famous native doctor appeared before Justice Jude Obiora at the Anambra State High Court in Awka, a development that follows months of legal proceedings after his arrest in February 2025 by the state’s specialized security outfit, Agunechemba.





Recall that Nwangwu, along with two other native doctors—Onyebuchi Okocha (alias Onyeze Jesus) and Ekene Igboekweze (alias Eke Hit)—was arraigned under suit numbers A/40C/2025, A/41C/2025, and A/42C/2025.





The government’s case against the defendants includes conspiracy to commit felony, specifically kidnapping; obtaining by fraud through claims of supernatural powers; promoting “Oke Ite” rituals, which the state alleges involve the fortification of criminals and the use of ritual objects for illicit purposes; and violation of the Anambra Homeland Security Law enacted by Governor Chukwuma Soludo to curb the activities of native doctors who allegedly provide “spiritual cover” for kidnappers and gunmen.





Following the plea bargain agreement between the parties, the court convicted him on counts three, four, five, six, seven, and eight, while counts one, two, nine, and ten against him were struck out by the court.





Having been in custody for thirteen months, the judge ordered that he be remanded to serve the remaining eleven months’ imprisonment at the Awka Correctional Center, while the cumulative sixty million naira fine awarded to the state government was also waived.





Apart from being made an ambassador for youth re-orientation and entrepreneurship on a monthly basis, his Oba shrine will be destroyed, as he will no longer practice Oke Ite or administer such charms.





Upon completion of his imprisonment, he will make a public statement denouncing Oke Ite and such charm practices.





Sylvester Iwuoba, counsel to the defendant, Nwangwu, said the judgment followed the agreement they reached with the state government, assuring that the defendant will fulfill his own side of the bargain.