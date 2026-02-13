Shocking : " We Tapped NSA Ribadu's Phone"..Nasir El-Rufai Explodes On TV

 Former governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has admitted on national television that they tapped the phone of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu

El-Rufai who escaped an arrest at the Abuja airport on Thursday was speaking on an Arise News programme on Friday evening  monitored by CKNNews 

He accused Ribadu of orchestrating his botched arrest by the DSS 

Asked how he knew about that , he said " they tapped his phone and listened to his conversations "

Reminded that was criminal in nature,  he resorted by saying " they thought they're the only one who knows how to tap phones "

