Senate Didn’t Reject Electronic Transmission Of Results...Akpabio

The Senate has dismissed reports claiming that it rejected the electronic transmission of election results during consideration of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The clarification came from Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, shortly after the upper chamber passed the bill following a marathon session that lasted about four and a half hours.

Consideration of the contentious amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3, of the bill began at about 2pm and stretched until 6.26pm, fuelling speculation online that lawmakers had voted against mandatory electronic transmission of results.

However, news made the rounds that the Senate shot down a proposal that would have compelled presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit results electronically from each polling unit to the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal in real time, after signing and stamping the prescribed result forms.



