Police Arrest 24-year-old Over N48.5m Romance Scam At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the Airport Police Command’s Anti-Fraud Unit have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with a $35,000 (about N48.5 million) fraud.

The Public Relations Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos Command, ASP Adeola Mohammed, said the arrest was made on February 2, 2026, following actionable intelligence.

Mohammed identified the suspect as Precious Onudhona, a native of Delta State, who was apprehended at the airport while attempting to board a flight to Asaba.

In a statement, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that Onudhona joined a fraud syndicate in 2023 that specialised in romance-related scams targeting unsuspecting victims via social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, using false identities and deceptive narratives.

Further findings showed that the suspect allegedly operated under the alias “Travis Kevin”, posing as a white American medical doctor.

He was said to have created a fake banking domain displaying fictitious account balances, which he used to solicit funds from victims under the guise of short-term repayment.

“The funds were claimed to be needed for feeding and medical supplies after he allegedly sustained injuries in the line of duty, which he received through cryptocurrency,” the statement said.

Mohammed added that the Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, Dr Olufunke Ogunbode, had ordered a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served and to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate.

Ogunbode reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance stance against criminal activities within the airport environment, describing the aviation corridor as highly sensitive and not to be exploited for unlawful purposes.

The police said the suspect would be transferred to the Interpol section for further investigation and prosecution.



