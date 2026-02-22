Ronaldo Reach Another Goals Milestone In Al Nassr Win

Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded another goaslcoring milestone as he scored a brace to lead his Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al Hazm on Saturday.

The 41-year-old scored his 500th and 501st goal as a player since he turned 30 years old.

The multiple Balon D’Or and UEFA Champions League winner is the only player in football to achieve the mark, scoring more goals than he netted before his 30th birthday- 463 goals.

Ronaldo has also provided 105 assists to teammates in the same period, bringing his goals contribution record to 606 in 592 matches played.

All 501 goals have been accumulated from his time at Real Madrid (162), Juventus (101), his return to Manchester United (27) and Al Nassr (119). It also includes 91 goals for the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo hit an arrowed shot into the far post for the opener on 13 minutes, before completing the rout in the 90th minute for a win that sees Al Nassr return to the top of the league with 55points from 22 matches, one point ahead of city rivals Al Hilal who were held to a 1-1 draw by AL Ittihad.

Ronaldo has now scored 964 career goals, as the former Real Madrid goalscoring machine bears down on the magical 1,000 career goals record he relentlessly pursues.







