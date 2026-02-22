NDLEA Arrest Drug Courier Disguised As A Pregnant Woman ( Video )

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have foiled bizarre plots by two drug traffickers to move consignments of cocaine and opioids hidden in their stomach and fake baby bump through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano and the Seme land border in Lagos to Europe and other destinations.

A Kano based businesswoman, 35-year-old Rabi Muhammad was intercepted by NDLEA officers at the departure tarmac of Seme land border with a protruding tummy on Monday 16th February 2026 while attempting to cross to Cotonou in Benin Republic.

A full body search however revealed the absurd: her pregnancy was fake and her baby bump was designed with a pink coloured calabash used to conceal 3,200 capsules of tramadol, which she tied around her stomach and was taking to Cotonou to sell.

Same day in Kano, NDLEA operatives at the screening point of the departure hall of MAKIA intercepted a 41-year-old Ivorian, Michael Gohouri (also known as Anunwa Onyinye Michael) during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET940 to Milan, Malpensa via Addis Ababa.

When he was taken for body scan, the result confirmed ingestion of illicit substances.

As a result, he was placed under observation during which he excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilograms. Michael Gohouri had arrived Lagos from Milan on 17th January, 2026 and was shuttling from Lagos to Enugu for three weeks.

He later travelled to Kano where he stayed for a week before ingesting the cocaine consignment in his hotel room. He’s expected to be paid 5,000 Euros when he delivers the drugs in Milan

