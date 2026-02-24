Popular Actor " Okemesi " Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular comic actor, Bamidele Tope Saint, widely known as Okemesi.

Okemesi died on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at approximately 11:50 a.m., after reportedly slipping into a coma due to complications from drugs administered at the hospital.

The tragic development was confirmed by fellow actor Tony Montana Jeff in a video shared on Instagram. 

He revealed that doctors pronounced Okemesi dead at exactly 11:50 a.m., adding that his body has been taken to the morgue.

“On behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I’m announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Saint Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements,” he stated.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال