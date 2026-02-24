Popular Actor " Okemesi " Is Dead





The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular comic actor, Bamidele Tope Saint, widely known as Okemesi.

Okemesi died on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at approximately 11:50 a.m., after reportedly slipping into a coma due to complications from drugs administered at the hospital.

The tragic development was confirmed by fellow actor Tony Montana Jeff in a video shared on Instagram.

He revealed that doctors pronounced Okemesi dead at exactly 11:50 a.m., adding that his body has been taken to the morgue.

“On behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I’m announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Saint Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements,” he stated.