Drama As Man Spots His Stolen Car On Lagos Traffic

A dramatic scene unfolded at Ojota, Lagos, as a man suddenly spotted and instantly recognised his stolen Toyota Highlander SUV on the road. Without hesitation, he rushed forward to confront the driver and prevent the vehicle from escaping.

According to eyewitness reports, the owner's Highlander had been stolen earlier, leaving him devastated.

Fortunately, fate intervened when he encountered the car in traffic on a busy road. Determined to reclaim his property, the man boldly strpped in front of the moving SUV.

He immediately raised the alarm, shouting to alert nearby motorists and pedestrians that the vehicle was stolen. His quick actions drew the attention of people in the area, who rallied to assist him.

Several bystanders joined in, surrounding the car and restraining the suspected carjacker, though he managed to escape.



