Police Confirm Abduction Of 14 Passengers In Benue State

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 14 passengers travelling from the Igede axis of Oju and Obi Local Government Areas of the state.

The police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident, which occurred along the Okpokwu axis of the state on Monday evening, saying investigations were ongoing.

“Concerning the abduction of passengers on the Okpokwu road, it is true that it happened. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, and we are on top of the situation,” Edet said.

The passengers were reportedly travelling to the South-West when their vehicle was intercepted around 7pm on Monday along the Okpokwu axis.

The incident occurred less than 48 hours after nine worshippers were abducted during a vigil at St John’s Catholic Church, Ojije, in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that two of the passengers were shot and died instantly during the attack.

A local source, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone from Makurdi, said the passengers departed Iheijwo Market in Oju LGA around 7pm.

“They passed through the Utonkon–Ojapo/Okpoga road in Benue State when the kidnappers stopped them and took 15 passengers into the bush. One person was shot dead when the driver initially refused to stop,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Oju Local Government Area, Mr Jackson Ominyi, told our correspondent on Tuesday that he was informed that two people were killed during the attack.

He added that efforts by his counterpart in Okpokwu Local Government Area led to the rescue of two of the abducted passengers.

“My security officer called me a few hours ago to inform me that some of our people were abducted around the Okpokwu axis,” Ominyi said.

“I commend the Chairman of Okpokwu LGA for ensuring the rescue of two persons so far and for his assurance that all the remaining 12 abductees will be rescued.”

The recent wave of attacks has heightened concerns over the deteriorating security situation across Benue State.



