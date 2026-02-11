LASG Announced Partial Closing Of Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway For Four Weeks Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced a partial closure of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway for a period of four weeks.

The closure, starting Wednesday, February 11, is to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out rehabilitation on some sections of the road.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday shared on X.

According to Osiyemi, the rehabilitation would cover the stretch from the U-Turn Bus Stop to Sango Tollgate, affecting both inbound and outbound lanes of the expressway.

“The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, and end on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, spanning a period of four weeks,” the statement read.

To minimise traffic disruption, the commissioner said the project would be executed in two phases.

He explained that Phase One, which will affect Abeokuta-bound traffic, will run from Wednesday, February 11, to Wednesday, March 4, 2026, covering the section from U-Turn Bus Stop inward to Sango Tollgate.

“During this phase, traffic from Lagos/Abule-Egba inward to Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate will be diverted to one half of the carriageway, approximately 20 metres away from the active work zone, and restored to full access after the work area,” the statement said.

It added that rehabilitation would be carried out on one lane at a time, noting that upon completion of the first half, traffic would be diverted to the rehabilitated section while work continues on the other half.

Osiyemi stated that motorists on the Lagos-bound carriageway would continue to enjoy free flow of traffic during Phase One.

According to the statement, Phase Two, which will affect Lagos-bound traffic, will take place from Wednesday, March 4, to Wednesday, March 11, 2026, covering the stretch from Obadeyi Bus Stop to Ekoro Junction.

During this phase, traffic from Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate inward to Lagos/Abule-Egba will be diverted through one half of the road, about 20 metres away from the work zone, with normal traffic flow restored after the construction area.

The commissioner said work would also be executed in halves during Phase Two, with traffic redirected to completed sections as rehabilitation progresses, while motorists on the Abeokuta-bound carriageway would maintain uninterrupted movement.

Osiyemi assured road users that adequate traffic management measures would be in place throughout the duration of the project.

He advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, obey traffic signage and cooperate with traffic officials on duty, while appealing for patience and understanding as the essential repairs are undertaken in the interest of all road users.



