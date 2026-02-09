PDP HQ Takeover : Makinde, Wike Factions Set For Showdown Today

The planned reopening of the Peoples Democratic Party national secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike-backed caretaker committee through police intervention on Monday has sparked concerns over potential confrontations.

On Thursday, the national secretary of the Wike-backed PDP faction, Samuel Anyanwu, speaking after a closed-door meeting at the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters, said the faction would take over the national secretariat on Monday.

The crisis over the PDP national secretariat takeover stems from a long-running power struggle between the Tanimu Turaki (SAN) faction, backed by governors, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and the 13-member caretaker committee set up by the Wike-backed faction.

Turaki is laying claim to the legitimacy of the PDP national convention held in Ibadan on November 15, 2025, which has, however, been overturned by the ruling of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The last attempt to access the Wadata Plaza secretariat by the two factions resulted in clashes and police intervention.

The Publicity Secretary of the caretaker committee, Jogudo Mohammed, along with another committee member who wished to remain anonymous, told our correspondent that the police had been instructed to open the secretariat following a Federal High Court, Ibadan judgment.

“Once the secretariat has been fumigated, the committee plans to proceed with convention activities there,” Mohammed said.

He added, “Yes. Tomorrow, Monday, 9th February, we expect that the office, Wadata Plaza, will be open for party activities.

“The sale of nomination forms for elective positions in the March convention, including ad hoc forms, is scheduled to commence the following day, Tuesday, and all this will take place there.

“Since the secretariat has been under lock and key for some time, fumigation and general clean-up are required, and these are expected to commence tomorrow, all things being equal. Once the fumigation is completed, preparations for the sale of forms will proceed.”

He further emphasised that the court judgment remained binding, adding, “It must also be noted that merely filing an appeal against a judgment does not automatically stay the execution or effect of that judgment.

“The judgment remains subsisting, in full force of law, unless set aside by a superior court.





“We believe the police will act accordingly, and until there is a contrary order restraining them, there is no legal basis to prevent them from complying with the existing court order.”





Mohammed warned that any attempt by members of the Turaki-led National Working Committee, which had been barred from acting as national officers, to disrupt lawful activities at the secretariat could be treated as contempt of court.

“Any individual previously restrained from parading himself as a national officer of the party who attempts to obstruct lawful activities at the secretariat may be held in contempt of court, and such persons will bear responsibility for any action taken by law enforcement agencies.

“We remain hopeful that the secretariat will be reopened and made available for party activities, including the sale of forms, and we will be there,” he said.

A senior member of the caretaker committee said that, like INEC, the police would comply with the Ibadan court judgment and were set to remove the barricades at Wadata Plaza.

“What you should know is that there is a judgment from the Federal Court in Ibadan, and INEC, the Inspector General of Police, the Director of the DSS, and other relevant agencies were duly served with a certified true copy of that judgment.

“They are therefore fully aware that the individuals parading themselves as leaders—the Turaki group—are not recognised leaders of the PDP.

“Consequently, the secretariat will be reopened tomorrow, barricades removed, and normal activities will resume,” the source added.

The Turaki-led NWC, however, cautioned against self-help measures, noting that the matter was still under appeal. National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said, “As we have mentioned in our press release, everyone should restrain themselves, and whatever happens tomorrow, the responsibility will be on the police. Whatever happens, even if people are physically attacked, if property is burned, if violence breaks out, or anything at all, all will be on the head of the police.

“Our suit is still pending before Justice Abdul Malik, and the Court of Appeal matter is also still pending and alive in the court of law.”

The Turaki faction expressed optimism that the Court of Appeal would offer relief.

Former PDP National Vice Chairman (South West), Eddy Olafeso, said, “The secretariat is just one of the minor issues. The Court of Appeal will decide all issues, both minor and major.

“What I can assure you is that this crisis won’t be the end of the PDP. Despite all the shenanigans and conspiracies within some parts of the judiciary, we remain hopeful that the cases in the Court of Appeal will be heard and that there will be some form of fair justice.

“This will provide respite for the truly committed members of the party who are willing to keep it alive, unlike the Wike group that seeks to bring it down.”

He added, “The truth is that we can no longer afford to be in despair, even in the midst of this crisis. Hope is on the way, and we are very optimistic that justice will ultimately prevail.”







