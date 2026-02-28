PDP Applauds Court's Verdict Recognising Turaki's Led Executive





PDP WELCOMES OYO STATE HIGH COURT JUDGMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party has been informed of the judgment of the High Court of Oyo State, sitting in Ibadan, delivered by the Honourable Justice Ladiran Akintola.

The court granted all the reliefs sought by the claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, declaring the National Convention held in Ibadan as properly conducted and directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and give full effect to all decisions and outcomes reached at the said convention, the same having been found to be proper and lawful.

The suit was filed by Musibau Adetunbi, SAN on behalf of his client, Folahan Malomo Adelabi, a card-carrying member of the party, to protect his constitutional right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association. The suit sought, among other reliefs, an order compelling the Peoples Democratic Party to conduct its elections as publicly advertised, and a further order directing INEC to honour the outcomes of the convention.

The Honourable Court had earlier granted an order to that effect on November 3, 2025, and renewed the same on November 14, 2025- the legal basis upon which the convention proceeded on November 15 and 16, 2025. This judgment affirms and gives final effect to those earlier orders.

The party welcomes this judgment as a vindication of both fact and law. It reaffirms the obvious fact that the Ibadan convention was conducted properly, transparently, and in full compliance with the party's constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We commend the Honourable Court for its courage and fidelity to justice.

We reaffirm our faith in the Nigerian judiciary as an independent arbiter and the last hope of the ordinary citizen.

The party remains committed to pursuing all legitimate legal avenues to ensure that justice is fully served, and we are confident that the appellate courts will, in like manner, uphold the law without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

Signed:

Comrade Ini Ememobong, mnipr

National Publicity Secretary

Peoples Democratic Party

27022026