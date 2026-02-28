N240m Fraud: Supreme Court Affirms Conviction and Sentence of Senator Albert Bassey

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, February 27, 2026 affirmed the decision of the trial Court and Court of Appeal that convicted and sentenced Senator Albert Bassey to seven years imprisonment and the restitution of the sum of N204m ( Two Hundred and Four Million Naira) to Akwa Ibom State.

The decision of the five- man panelist of the apex court delivered by Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, having reviewed the appeal of the appellant, came to the conclusion that the decision of the Court of Appeal is affirmed but the order of restitution which the High court made but ignored by the Court of Appeal was restored.

“The order of this court is that the conviction and sentencing imposed by the lower court on the 23 day of June 2023 on the appellant is hereby affirmed but the order of the lower court avoiding the order of restitution given by the trial court did not follow the law, so it is revised and the right order is to nullify same and thereby the restitution of sum of N204 million made by the trial court is restored", he said.

Bassey`s journey to the prison started following his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, led by prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho SAN before Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for receiving bribes of 12 cars worth N254 million as Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State.

He was convicted on all the seven-count charges against him and sentenced to seven years in prison for each charge, totaling 42 years on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

However, the defendant proceeded to the appellate court to which the three man panel led by Justice Rapheal Chikwe Agbo upheld the conviction but with an option of fine before the apex court struck out the judgement in parts.