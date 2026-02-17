Oil Wells : Cross River Won't Be Shortchanged Anymore, Gov. Otu Declares To Jubilant Crowd

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, on Monday declared that Cross River State would no longer be denied its rightful place in Nigeria, as he returned to a jubilant reception at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport after weeks away on official engagements.

Governor Otu made the declaration at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar upon his return from Abuja while addressing a throng of Cross Riverians comprising government officials, political support groups, youths and market women who poured out to welcome back to Calabar.

Addressing journalists and supporters shortly after his arrival, Otu thanked the people of the state for their prayers and steadfast support, describing their solidarity as the driving force behind his administration’s resolve.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by Cross River in the interest of national unity, including the ceding of Bakassi for peace, the governor insisted that fairness and justice must prevail.

“The ceding of part of Bakassi was for peace of the country. It was not for Cross River State to lose its oil well. We are full-fledged Nigerians. Nobody can deny us our right. And that time has come,” he declared to loud cheers from the crowd.

Otu reaffirmed that the state would continue to forge ahead under his “People First” agenda, assuring residents that Cross River’s future remains bright and unstoppable. “Cross River State will not die. It’s forward ever, backward never,” he said.

He highlighted infrastructure renewal and social welfare as immediate priorities, lamenting the deplorable state of some roads which, he noted, have endangered lives across the state. According to him, citizens must be able to move safely and enjoy improved social amenities.

The governor also acknowledged the hardship faced by unemployed youths, many of whom struggle daily to make ends meet. He maintained that Cross River possesses vast human capacity capable of competing favourably anywhere in the country if given adequate opportunities.

“We are a hardworking people. We have human capacity in all ramifications. Cross River State must go forward,” he affirmed.

On his recent recognitions, including an honour by Modibbo Adama University and being named Governor of the Year by The Sun Newspaper, Otu described the awards as a collective achievement for the people of Cross River State.

He further disclosed that the Silverbird Group is set to honour him on March 1, dedicating the season of awards to the cooperation and contributions of the people.

“This season of awards is dedicated to them. Without their cooperation, we would not be where we are. To God be the glory,” the governor concluded, as chants of support echoed across the airport grounds.