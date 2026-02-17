Black Rights Activist Jesse Jackson Dies At 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson, longtime civil rights activist, Baptist minister and two-time presidential candidate, has died at age 84, his family said.

A cause of death was not immediately given, but his family says he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

"Our father was a servant leader, not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement.

“We ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Jackson was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and rose to prominence in the civil rights era, participating in demonstrations alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

His activism spanned decades, including two runs for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.







